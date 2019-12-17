Fosters carers from across the region have teamed up for a new campaign.

Staffordshire County Council has worked with the group as part of an appeal to get more people to consider fostering.

A series of short videos have been produced in the run up to Christmas with the aim of dispelling some of the myths around the issue.

Foster carer Kelly Hyden said:

“Christmas is a really magical time for families but it can be especially difficult for children in care. “Knowing that you are making a difference to a child’s life is the most rewarding thing ever. “It isn’t always easy though and has it’s challenges but there is plenty of help and support available from the fostering service and you’re never on your own.” Foster carer Kelly Hyden

Cliff Whiteley is another of the carers backing the campaign. He said:

“I’ve been fostering for 18 years now and it’s a wonderful thing to do. “It brings fantastic rewards, especially at Christmas time. “Seeing their faces when they come down stairs and open their presents is amazing. “Fostering also keeps you young and comes with great support and training.” Foster carer Cliff Whiteley

For more information on fostering visit www.care4child.org or call 0800 169 2061.