Movie fans in Lichfield will be able to enjoy a Christmas treat even after the turkey has been eaten.

The Garrick will be screening festive hit Last Christmas on 27th December.

The movie features Emilia Clarke who works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. But when Tom, played by Henry Golding, walks into here life e seems too good to be true.

Tickets for the screening in the Garrick Studio are £10 adults and £9 under 16s. To book visit the online box office or call 01543 412121.