The Old Mining College Centre, home of Burntwood Town Council

Residents in Burntwood are being reminded of the town council’s Christmas opening hours.

The council’s offices at the Old Mining College Centre will close at 1pm on 24th December.

They will open at 9am on 2nd January.

