Volunteers have been thanked for their work to keep parks and gardens in Lichfield and Burntwood in top condition over the past year.

An event was organised by Lichfield District Council earlier this month.

It saw thanks given to more than 150 people who have given a combined total of 4,300 hours over to helping tend to the district’s green spaces.

Work carried out has included thinning trees and clearing scrub, as well as tidying Beacon Park.

The Friends of Lichfield Historic Park were also thanked for helping to suggest improvements for green spaces across the city.

Councillor Liz Little, Cabinet member for recycling and leisure, said:

“We are ever so grateful to everyone who donates their time to helping our local parks and green spaces. “It was a fantastic year for volunteering and they’ve all worked so hard. “On behalf of the whole council, I want to thank all our volunteers again and we look forward to working with you again in 2020. “We’re always keen to encourage more volunteers to help at our parks. “It offers many benefits, including developing knowledge and skills, boosting health and wellbeing and it’s a good way to meet new people and benefit the local communities.” Cllr Liz Little

To find out more about volunteering opportunities email parks@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308869.