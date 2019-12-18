Into The Shadows are gearing up for a return to the Lichfield Garrick for a sixth year.

Recreating the sound of The Shadows, the band will perform hits such as Wonderful Land, Guitar Tango, Frightened City, Dance On, FBI, Atlantis and Man of Mystery.

A spokesperson for the group said:

“We are proud to be returning to the Garrick for a sixth year. “It is definitely one of our favourite venues as we always get such a fantastic reception from the people of Lichfield. “In this year’s show, we have introduced new and re-introduced some older favourites and a couple of surprises.” Spokesperson for Into The Shadows

Tickets are £19. To book visit the Lichfield Garrick website or call 01543 412121.