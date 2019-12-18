A Lichfield councillor has urged residents to look out for elderly and vulnerable residents as the winter temperatures kick in.

Cllr Alan White, who is also deputy leader of Staffordshire County Council and Cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing, said a number of groups of people were vulnerable to flu and other winter illnesses.

He also urged those eligible to take up their free flu jabs.

“Getting the flu at any age is not a pleasant experience, but it can be a lot more serious for older people who may suffer more if they get it. “Older neighbours, friends and relatives can also be more vulnerable in the winter months too and may need a little extra help. “Please keep in touch with them and check they’re warm and have enough healthy food to keep them going.” Cllr Alan White

The county council is also running the Staffordshire Warmer Homes initiative which is offering central heating to people who don’t currently have it and meet certain criteria. For more details call 0333 2024481 or visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/Warmer-Homes.