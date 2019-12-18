Recycling centres in Lichfield and Burntwood are gearing up for a busy spell over the festive period.

The sites will be open every day apart from Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Cllr Mark Deaville, Staffordshire County Council’s Cabinet member for commercial, said staff were geared up to deal with families getting ready to recycle extra cardboard, bottles, tins and wrapping paper.

“There is a huge amount of rubbish generated over the festive period, so our recycling centres will be ready and waiting. “Anyone who wants to get a head start on clearing the house of wrapping paper, bottles or something that’s been replaced by a new gift, including electricals, will be pleased to know our waste recycling centres are able to help.” “Apart from 25th and 26th December, 1st January, all our recycling centres will open and close on the same days of the week as they do for the rest of the year.” Cllr Mark Deaville

For more details on opening times visit the Staffordshire County Council website.