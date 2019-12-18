Fans of the Fab Four were out in force when tribute band The Get Back Beatles appeared at Lichfield Guildhall.

With the emphasis on the hits and the more up-beat songs by John, Paul, George and Ringo, the four-piece played an energetic set featuring the early rock of I Want To Hold Your Hand and I Feel Fine, together with the slower ballad Penny Lane.

Early hit Can’t Buy Me Love, a rare cover of Berry Gordy’s Money, or the more experimental styles of Revolution No 9 were also well played, before Get Back – which was turned into a far more raucous rock song than the overly familiar original – closed the opening set.

The second half was even more action-packed with the classics A Hard Day’s Night, I Should Have Known Better and the more folk-based song We Can Work It Iut all being passionately played and sung.

Daytripper bought even more dancing, as did Twist and Shout, while the mood was changed by a poignant reading of John Lennon’s biggest solo hit, Imagine, being performed to mark 39 years since he was murdered.

However, there was no room for the slower ballads such as The Long and Winding Road or Blackbird, the experimentalism of Tomorrow Never Knows or I Am The Walrus.

An encore of the novelty hit Yellow Submarine and the ever-green Hey Jude showed that the music of The Beatles is still popular and resonates with successive generations.