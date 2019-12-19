Calls have been made to improve lighting on an alleyway linking Lichfield bus station with the city centre.

The route has been plunged into darkness since the closure of shops on the site and the former police station as part of the Friarsgate plans.

But with that scheme now consigned to history and new plans being developed for both the short and long term future of the area, no prospect in currently in sight for illumination to return to the road.

One resident told Lichfield Live:

“This area is now very dark as the light on the side of the now closed cycle shop has been disconnected. “The only other light in this area is a post within the boundary of the now closed police station which has also been turned off.” Lichfield resident

A council officer replied to an email from the resident, seen by Lichfield Live, to say that there were currently few options available to resolve the lighting issue.

“The lamp on the corner of the old cycle shop was only ever intended as a temporary measure in response to a specific short term problem and has not been in light for some time. “The unit was installed at the time of the temporary closure of the Multi storey car park when we lost the overspill lighting from that facility. “The cycle shop building no longer has any power so we cannot reinstate the light at this time, but I am hoping to reduce the tree cover in that area which should allow more effective illumination from the adjacent lights in the bus station and multi storey car parks.” Lichfield District Council officer’s email seen by Lichfield Live

Lichfield District Council confirmed to Lichfield Live that improved lighting was part of the short term plan for the redevelopment of the land.

Cllr Iain Eadie, Cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said: “When the work is done to take down the old police station, we will be creating a new pathway from the bus station to Frog Lane, as well as replacement car parking.

“This new pathway will run alongside the replacement car park and will have new lighting, giving pedestrians a lit pathway through from the bus station.

“We will also be improving the lighting in the bus station.”