Staffordshire County Council has confirmed its Christmas and New Year opening times.
The authority will operate its customer contact centre on 0300 111 8000 will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
Residents are being reminded that information on a number of council services is available on the free MyStaffs app.
Cllr Mike Sutherland, Cabinet member for finance at Staffordshire County Council said:
“There will always be ways of contacting the council over the Christmas and New Year holidays and our website will have details of opening times.
“Downloading the app, signing up for our newsletters and following us on social media are other great ways of keeping in touch or getting the latest news and updates straight to your smart phone or tablet.
“On behalf of the staff and members of the council we would like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”Cllr Mike Sutherland