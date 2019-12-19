A programme of activities for young people in Lichfield and Burntwood has been hailed after levels of anti-social behaviour fell across Staffordshire during the school summer holidays.

The Space scheme ran from July to September and saw more than 1,400 sessions take place across the county.

New figures have revealed that anti-social behaviour has dropped by more than 50% during the same timeframe since 2016.

More than 15,000 children and young people took part in the scheme this year.

Staffordshire Commissioner for Police, Fire and Rescue and Crime, Matthew Ellis – who relaunched the scheme in 2015 –

The activities were arranged by a collaboration of public and voluntary organisations in Staffordshire including local councils and local businesses.

Speaking about the summer of events, Matthew Ellis said:

“Since we brought the 80s Space scheme back in its new form, over 112,000 attendances have been recorded for young people between the ages of 8 and 17. “During that time engagement with young people has gone from strength to strength with more and more organisations and groups taking part each year. “Space is all about engagement with young people but the reductions in anti-social behaviour during the school holidays have been beyond what we could ever have expected. “As always, I would like to thank everyone has been involved in growing the Space programme year after year after year. “While I won’t be in position next year, I do hope that Staffordshire will continue with this successful approach and it continues long into the future.” Matthew Ellis

Activities offered as part of Space in 2019 included sports, dance, craft workshops and DJ sessions.