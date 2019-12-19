A former Lichfield councillor has told a Lib Dem representative to focus on supporting the views of his ward.

Cllr Paul Ray came third in the General Election behind the Conservatives and Labour.

Much of the Lib Dem campaign had been built around reversing Brexit.

And Jon O’Hagan, who lost his seat in the Stowe ward at the local elections earlier this year, said Cllr Ray’s views were at odds with those he represented:

“Paul lost the election because he showed nothing but contempt for the people. “He tried to undermine democracy and lost because the majority disagree. “It’s time to be quiet and be contrite. He represents Chadsmead – and we’re a Brexit supporting seat.” Former Conservative councillor Jon O’Hagan

Cllr Ray has said that while he was disappointed with the election result, he was prepared to accept that leaving the EU was now inevitable.