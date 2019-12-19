The music of Nick Drake will be brought to the stage in Lichfield when Keith James performs at the Guildhall.

The show takes place on 19th January.

Nick Drake’s death in 1974 aged just 26 saw his work rise to prominence and it will be explored again in this show in the city.

A Lichfield Arts spokesman said:

“The songs are truly unique, brilliantly-written sonic adventures with a delicacy of delivery.

“These pieces by a master musician can only really be done justice by another master of his craft – and with the talents of Keith James these songs are in incredibly safe hands.”

Tickets can be booked at www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or by calling 01543 262223.