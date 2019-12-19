Households in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to check bin collection dates across the festive period.

Properties across the area have been sent new collection calendars, which also include details of plans for Christmas and New Year.

Homes that have collections on Wednesdays and Thursdays will have changes to some collection days due to the break on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

The garden waste brown bin service will be suspended until 2020.

Cllr Liz little, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet member for recycling, said:

“I would encourage all local homes that have a collection that falls on a Wednesday or a Thursday to double check their bin calendars to make sure they don’t miss their replacement bin day. “We’re also putting bin stickers on all the bins that will be affected as a further reminder to local homes.” Cllr Liz Little

Calendars can also be downloaded by visiting www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/bincalendar.