Figures have revealed that more than a quarter of a million people have visited Lichfield Library in the past year.

The facility’s new home at St Mary’s in the city centre was opened on 17th February last year.

Since then, more than 2,500 new members have signed up with 128,000 books borrowed in total.

A spokesperson said:

“Lichfield Library has enjoyed celebrating its first extremely successful year, and look forward to welcoming more people through its doors in the future.” Lichfield Library spokesperson

As well as books, the library also offers free wi-fi, public access computers and 3D printing facilities.