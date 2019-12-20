People in Lichfield and Burntwood travelling for Christmas and New Year are being urged to plan ahead for their journeys.

Transport bosses at Staffordshire County Council say rail engineering works and busier than usual roads will mean some journeys may take longer than normal.

Staffordshire County Council’s highways and transport leader, Cllr Helen Fisher, said drivers should leave more time than usual.

“As we head towards the weekend we expect it will be extremely busy on the roads with some disruption to train services. “If main routes like the M6 and A38 are congested, this can displace traffic onto other county roads. “We’re advising people to plan their journeys in advance this week and into the weekend. “By accessing live travel updates we’d hope that people can remove some of the stresses of travelling and can enjoy Christmas and the New Year.” Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council

Details on planned roadworks are available online with rail disruption information available via the National Rail website.