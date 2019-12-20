A jazz series at the Cathedral Hotel in Lichfield is continuing with an appearance by Wendy Kirkland.

The pianist and vocalist will be joined by Pat Sprakes on guitar, Paul Jefferies on double bass, Steve Wyndham on drums, Roger Beaujolais on vibraphone and saxophonist Tommaso Starace.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said Wendy had established a reputation for presenting a wide variety of moods through her performances.

“Jazz at the Cathedral Hotel has always been a popular night out, attracting talented performers and musicians from both the local and the national circuit.

“If Wendy Kirkland wasn’t enough of an attraction, adding Roger Beaujolais, one of the country’s leading bibraphone players, and Tommaso Starace, a fine and melodically interesting saxophone player, means that this will be an unmissable night of jazz.

“This is a chance to see leading musicians on your doorstep.”

For tickets to the show on 15th January visit www.lichfieldarts.org.uk or call 01543 262223.