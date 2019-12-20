The Staffordshire Group of MPs, including Michael Fabricant (back row, right)

Lichfield’s MP has met up with 11 others from across the county to reconstitute the Staffordshire Group in the House of Commons.

The dozen elected members – which include Michael Fabricant and Tamworth’s Chris Pincher – meet regularly to discuss issues linked to the region.

The group also hold regular meetings with the county council, the police and fire authority and the NHS.

Mr Fabricant said:

“All MPs in Staffordshire are now Conservative, possibly for the first time ever. 

“Staffordshire is one of the few counties to have a group of this kind and it keeps us focussed on the needs of our constituents.”

Michael Fabricant

