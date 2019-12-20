Lichfield’s MP has met up with 11 others from across the county to reconstitute the Staffordshire Group in the House of Commons.
The dozen elected members – which include Michael Fabricant and Tamworth’s Chris Pincher – meet regularly to discuss issues linked to the region.
The group also hold regular meetings with the county council, the police and fire authority and the NHS.
Mr Fabricant said:
“All MPs in Staffordshire are now Conservative, possibly for the first time ever.
“Staffordshire is one of the few counties to have a group of this kind and it keeps us focussed on the needs of our constituents.”Michael Fabricant