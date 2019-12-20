Outline plans to build 28 new homes on land in Lichfield have been approved.

The scheme would see land off the Tamworth Road adjacent to the route of the Lichfield Canal transformed.

Planning permission had previously been granted in 2016 for the creation of a water activity centre on the land.

But developers now say a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties would likely be built on the site.

“The proposed development will bring a somewhat neglected site into a sustainable use. “The proposed development will provide approximately 28 residential dwellings within a location which is highly sustainable. “The site is within easy walking distance of all the main services and facilities including access to Lichfield city centre.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.