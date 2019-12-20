Schoolchildren from Burntwood have provided a festive soundtrack to the Christmas period at a carol concert in the town.
St. Anne’s Church was the venue as youngsters from Springhill Academy and Chasetown Community School were joined by young musicians from Erasmus Darwin Academy and members of the St Anne’s Choir.
Nikita Silvester-Grant, headteacher at Springhill Academy, said:
“The event was very well attended by parents, children and members of the church.
“It was a lovely way to celebrate the relationships we have built up within the community.”Nikita Silvester-Grant, Springhill Academy headteacher