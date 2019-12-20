Volunteers are being urged to join the Lichfield Over 60s Club.

The group meets at Wade Street Church from 1pm to 4pm every Thursday.

It aims to offer a welcoming environment to older people who find themselves lonely or isolated, or who want to meet new people sand socialise.

There are currently 16 members, but the club wants to find more volunteers to join the team of three who help organise the weekly sessions.

Abigail Hurrell, community development operations manager at Royal Voluntary Service said:

“We are looking for volunteers to help deliver activities, and just be there to chat to our visitors.

“Volunteering a couple of hours may not seem like much, but having someone to just be there for our participants can make all the difference in the world.

“Our volunteers are fantastic and they really enjoy what they do – it’s a hugely rewarding thing to do.”

For more details on volunteering visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk.