Tom Jones fans will be able to hear his iconic songs without leaving the green, green grass of home when a new show comes to the Lichfield Garrick.

West End star Glen Leon will recreate the powerful vocals of the man himself in My My My Delilah on 18th January.

A spokesperson said:

“Glen and a band of gifted musicians and superb backing singers will take you on a wonderful rollercoaster ride through five decades of hits. “This truly outstanding concert celebrates the man, the music and the voice of one of the greatest singers of our time.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £26 and can be booked by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.