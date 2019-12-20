Former police station and bus station buildings to be demolished when short-term improvements begin in January 2020

Work to improve the site earmarked for the failed Friarsgate scheme is set to start next month.

Lichfield District Council said short term changes to include new car and coach parking would begin in January.

The land has stood derelict since the local authority aborted the long awaited Friarsgate redevelopment after only securing a fraction of the funding, despite the scheme being more than a decade in the planning.

But the renamed Birmingham Road Site – which includes the former police station and buildings around the bus station – will now be given a makeover while long-term proposals for the city centre are developed.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“We know everyone is keen to see more than empty lots and boarded up buildings as the entrance to Lichfield city centre. “I am really pleased to see something happening with the old police station and improvements to the bus station and coach parking being delivered. “The works will help us make a better first impression for anyone visiting the city, particularly if they have come by train or by bus. “By demolishing the derelict buildings, opening out the space and ensuring modern toilets continue to be provided, we will be making the area safer and preparing the site for our future long-term development, which we are working on through our master-planning exercise.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

The improvement work is being carried out by The Coleman Group on behalf of the council, and will also include:

Closure of the bus station car park for conversion into coach parking.

Demolition of the former police station to create a new 56-bay car park.

Temporary toilets installed so buildings including the block housing the toilets in the bus station can be demolished.

Landscaping of the site.

“Plenty of capacity in nearby car parks”

Iain Eadie

Cllr Eadie added:

“The scale of the works means they will take a little bit of time to complete and we expect they will be finished in the spring. “We would therefore ask that residents, workers and visitors bear with us while the works are taking place. “There may be some concerns over the temporary loss of the 50-space car park, but we want to reassure everyone that there is plenty of capacity in nearby car parks, including the multi storey on The Friary, which is a long-stay car park.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

A draft masterplan for the long-term future of Lichfield city centre has proposed the creation of four distinct quarters.

The proposals will go out to public consultation from 6th January to 3rd February.

Two public drop-in events have also been organised on 17th January from 9am to 5pm, and on 18th January between 9am and 4pm.

“Masterplan consultation

Cllr Eadie said: