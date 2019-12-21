Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said he is committed to supporting residents of all political persuasions.

Michael Fabricant’s comments came in a Christmas message to locals.

In it, Mr Fabricant admitted that the General Election meant it had been an unusual festive period.

This December has been different from usual. Instead of early Christmas cards dropping through the letter box, there has been a plethora of leaflets from candidates in the general election. The first general election in December for 109 years.

So, given this somewhat different season of goodwill, I would like to include in this message a thank you, an announcement, and a personal apology.

Firstly, I would like to thank the 34,844 residents in the Lichfield Parliamentary constituency (which, of course, includes Burntwood and all the surrounding villages) who decided to put their cross by my name in the General Election. You represented 64.5% of all those who voted. My heartfelt thanks!

Secondly, I would like to explain that I should not be regarded as ‘the Conservative MP’ for our area, but the MP for our area. Regardless of party affiliation, I am here to help if you have a problem.

But, as I said at the hustings held in Wade Street Church on the Monday before the election – the House of Commons has a ferocious spam filter so please do not attempt to email me direct. Your email may be lost. Always use the webform here or you can write to me at the House of Commons, London SW1A 0AA.

My job is to serve you all – regardless of party.

Although the five rough sleepers in Lichfield district are visible, there are others who are homeless sleeping on friends’ couches and elsewhere.

We have neighbours who may be cold or lonely over the Christmas period. Try and think of them and do something to make their Christmas more enjoyable.

And thirdly, my personal apology.

Like so many others, I usually send a multitude of Christmas cards at around this time to my friends.

Because of the election, I have had no time to write them (and, indeed, I am not allowed to send House of Commons cards when Parliament is dissolved) and the run up to Christmas has been busy in Parliament preparing for Brexit and with the Queen’s Speech.

So my apologies – no cards from me this year. I hope I will be forgiven. But thank you to everyone who have sent me cards!

And finally, all that remains is to wish all readers of Lichfield Live – including all the candidates who stood in the Lichfield constituency election – a very Merry Christmas and a healthy and happy New Year!

Michael Fabricant MP