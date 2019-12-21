Lichfield City FC slipped to third in the table after their game at Uttoxeter Town was called off.

A waterlogged pitch meant Jay Hawkins’ men spent a second week with an enforced break as a number of Midland Football League Division One games bit the dust.

One of those that did go ahead was Studley’s trip to Chelmsley Town.

A 5-2 win for the visitors means they leapfrog City into second spot.

Leaders Leicester Road saw their trip to NKF Burbage rained off.

Lichfield return to action on 28th December when they entertain Paget Rangers.