Some of the finest jazz musicians from the local area performed a set list that was packed full of new and unusual arrangements of some classic Christmas carols and festive songs.

Led by trumpeter Nick Dewhurst, there was enough musicianship on display to please purists, but also enough festive cheer to keep everyone happy.

With two originals from Nick, the rest of the night featured some interesting choices, with Hark The Herald Angels Sing being delivered in a brass heavy version.

The group’s delivery of In The Bleak Midwinter started of the slow melody we all knew, before a thumping, bass and drum part from Tom Moore and Tash Robson Lewis kicked in, adding something of a 1970s police show theme to Christina Rosetti’s words.

Other festive favourites included a playful Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, White Christ, and It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, with many of the solos taking the songs into new and previously unexplored sonic territories.

Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses featured a telling Saxophone solo from Sam Craig, while the two pieces written by Nick Dewhurst, One for Dennis and Heatwave, allowed for some fine ensemble playing from the well drilled group.