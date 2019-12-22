There was little Christmas cheer for Chasetown FC as they went down 3-0 at home to Frickley Athletic.

An even opening saw the first real chance fall to the visitors when Jonathan Marguetts rounded Curtis Pond, but saw his shot cleared off the line by James O’Reilly.

Chasetown went close with a Sean Kinsella effort that flew wide of the upright, before Jacob Hazell fired over the bar with an open goal gaping Pond had conceded possession.

The Scholars stopper then had to be at his best to palm over a drive from Jake Currie from the edge of the penalty area.

The hosts almost edged in front in the 40th minute. Alex Curtis swung in a cross to the far post and Jack Langston leapt higher than the defender, with keeper Tom Jackson just about catching the ball above his head.

In the space of a minute, Chasetown should have scored with a Liam Kirton header, before Frickley went up the other end and Hazel lobbed Pond off his line to break the deadlock.

The home side almost levelled when Langston’s free kick ricocheted to Liam Kirton, but his shot was blocked on the edge of the six yard box and George Cater fired over the bar from close range.

With 15 minutes remaining, Frickley increased their lead as an unmarked Sam Cable side footed home.

Chasetown skipper Ryan Wynter struck the crossbar with a cross as the hosts looked for a way back into the game.

But a bad day got worse as Pond conceded a penalty and Marguetts converted from 12 yards two minutes from time.

Click below to see Pamela Mullins’ pictures from the game: