Kind-hearted businesses have teamed up with a local charity to offer Christmas cheer to a Lichfield family.

Liam Wright, 10, and sister Naomi, 12, together with their dad Andrew have been presented with new bikes and accessories.

The gift came after Phil Turrell, owner of Hednesford’s Lower Road Service Centre, won a teenager’s cycle in a competition and asked people on social media for a suitable charity to give it to.

His appeal was spotted by St Giles Hospice worker Lesley Holmes, who suggested donating it to a child at Phoenix, the Whittington charity’s bereavement service for children and young people.

The Wright family’s name was pulled out of the hat, but staff felt both children should enjoy the present. A whip round among staff and volunteers led to enough being raised to purchase a second bike.

And the fundraising, which was supported by city bike shop Cycling 2000, was so great that a third bike to allow Andrew to join his children on their rides was also purchased.

The gifts continued to come as Ian Leech, from St Giles Hospice’s community engagement and supportive care team, donated helmets and lights to keep the family safe on the road.

Liam and Naomi attended Phoenix after the death of their mother Christine in 2018.

Dad Andrew said the family were overwhelmed by the kindness shown.

“This wonderful gift came out of the blue and the kids have been absolutely over the moon since they heard about it – it’s such a great Christmas present for them. “It’s so nice to know that there are so many good and kind people out there in our community. “It hasn’t been an easy couple of years but we’re so grateful for all the support we’ve been given. “It’s not always easy to talk in your own family and coming to Phoenix has allowed Liam and Naomi to speak to somebody else about their feelings. “It has really helped with their grief and the kids are now able to talk about their mum a lot more than they used to.” Andrew Wright

Dr Emma Hodges, group chief executive at St Giles Hospice, said the gift showed the way communities could come together to support each other.