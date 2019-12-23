Time is running out for people in Lichfield and Burntwood to have the chance to support a local charity draw.

St Giles Hospice will give away a car or £8,000 in the winter fundraising raffle.

Players have until 6th January to buy tickets. The money raised helps fund the Whittington-based hospice’s work supporting patients with potentially terminal illnesses and their families.

As well as the top prize, there is also a Mediterranean holiday, a £1,000 home entertainment system and cash to be won.

Alison Jerram, lottery manager at St Giles Hospice, said:

“Every £1 ticket sold helps St Giles to care for our patients and offers everyone who plays the chance to get their 2020 off to a wonderful start. “With 30 great prizes up for grabs it’s definitely worth taking a chance. “Whether you are buying a ticket in memory of a loved one, to support your local charity or simply to have a flutter, you are helping to making a real difference to local families when they need us the most.” Alison Jerram, St Giles Hospice

Anyone wanting to join the draw can find out more details or buy raffle tickets online at www.stgileshospice.com/raffle or by calling 01543 434020.