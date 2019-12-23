People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to nominate locals who are supporting people with heart and circulatory diseases.

The British Heart Foundation’s Heart Hero Awards 2020 recognises those who fundraise, volunteer or helping patients and their families.

This year will see three categories:

Healthcare Hero

Young Heart Hero

Inspirational Hero

Nominations are open until 29th February with the winners announced at a gala awards dinner in London in September 2020.

Simon Gillespie, chief executive of the British Heart Foundation, said:

“Heart and circulatory diseases affect the lives of millions of people across the UK, often in devastating ways. “Yet, there are so many ordinary people who, when confronted with that challenge, are doing extraordinary things. “The Heart Hero Awards recognise and celebrate the efforts of those who are working selflessly to make life better for other people. “So, if you know someone who is making a difference then please put them forward for an award so that their contribution can be recognised.” Simon Gillespie, British Heart Foundation

People can nominate online.