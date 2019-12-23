Lichfield RUFC wrapped up 2019 in style with eight tries in their win over Stoke.

The game was scoreless for over 20 minutes as the teams battled in the midfield for dominance, the damp conditions causing a number of handling errors.

But the stalemate was finally broken by Paul Maxwell-Keys with a blistering run down the wing to score in the corner, with the kick for extras pushed to the side of the posts.

Matt Cowley of Lichfield Rugby slips a tackle in the Midlands 1 West match against Stoke Luke Massey of Lichfield Rugby scores in the Midlands 1 West match against Stoke Kev Birt of Lichfield Rugby is tackled in the Midlands 1 West match against Stoke Callum Turner of Lichfield Rugby scores in the Midland 1 West match against Stoke Harvey Wootton of Lichfield Rugby breaks away in the Midlands 1 West match against Stoke

Maxwell-Keys’ score appeared to open the floodgates for Lichfield with Matt Cowley breaking from the 22, the big second-row fending off numerous tackles to feed Luke Massey who scored under the sticks with Milner adding the extras.

Jack Fielding scored a few minutes later, the unconverted try taking the score to 17-0.

The final act of the half was a break and score from Callum Turner to touch down on the right of the posts, taking the tally to 22-0 with the missed conversion.

“The gauntlet of the looseheads”

The second half continued as the first had ended with Lichfield on top.

Callum Turner wasted little time in going over for his second with Milner adding the extras to stretch the scoreline out to 29-0.

Stoke eventually got points on the board when Dom Wyatt found space for an easy run-in to a converted try.

The gauntlet of the looseheads thrown down by Wyatt was taken up by Adam Clarke who powered over the line with two players attempting to take him down for an impressive score which Milner converted.

Just two minutes later, speedy Tom Day was untouchable on the left-wing, showing three Stoke players a clean set of heels to score just to the left of the uprights. The conversion was missed.

With 10 minutes to go, Lichfield suffered two blows in quick succession, Captain Milner was forced off with an ankle injury and Matt Goodall was shown a yellow card for offside.

But the Myrtle Greens withstood the pressure of being a man down, even managing to set Adam Spinner down the left-wing to score a magnificent diving try in the corner. The conversion was missed, but Lichfield comfortably ran out 46-7 winners.

Head coach Dan Hemingway said that while the match may not have been pretty on the eye, he was delighted with the outcome.

“Not a game that will last long in the memories as both sides struggled to make their mark. “But five points to take into Christmas, and a well earned break. “Thank you to everyone who has been down to support the boys during 2019.” Dan Hemingway, Lichfield RUFC head coach

Lichfield end 2019 in third place in the Midlands 1 West division. Their next match is Stourbridge Lions away on 4th January.