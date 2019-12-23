A man has been hit with a bill of more than £4,900 after felling three protected trees.

Scott Francis, from Little Aston, pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates Court to cutting down the trees in his garden.

The English Oak and two Scots Pines were on a Lichfield District Council list of protected trees within the Little Aston conservation area.

The court fined Francis £1,750 with costs of £3,000 as well as a victim surcharge of £175 – a total of £4,925.

Councillor Angela Lax, Cabinet member for legal and regulatory services at Lichfield District Council, said:

“This case shows how seriously the court takes breaches in tree preservation orders. “Anyone buying property or considering carrying out work to trees, should check with their local authority and whether the property or trees within it are subject to conservation areas or tree preservation orders. “You can do this by contacting the council who will be able to advise you.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

People wanting more information on the status of trees can contact Lichfield District Council’s arboriculture team on 01543 308207 or email arboriculture@lichfielddc.gov.uk.