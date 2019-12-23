Residents are being invited to celebrate Christmas in services at Lichfield Cathedral.

A family crib service takes place at 3pm tomorrow (24th December), with children encouraged to dress as characters or animals from the nativity story.

Midnight mass will then be held with carols from 11pm.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said:

“As midnight approaches, we come together for the First Eucharist of Christmas to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “The service is led by the Dean with a sermon given by the Bishop of Lichfield and singing led by the Cathedral Chamber Choir.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

On Christmas Day a choral eucharist is held at 11am with evening prayers and carols at the crib taking place at 3pm.

A cloth for the cradle service will also be held at 3pm on Boxing Day.

For more details visit the Lichfield Cathedral website.