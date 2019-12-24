An Alrewas shop has reopened after a £26,000 upgrade.
The Central England Co-op store on Main Street has introduced a new health and wellbeing section, along with an expanded range of products.
A Costa Coffee machine has also been installed.
Store manager Suzanne Young said:
“All of us here at the Alrewas store are proud to be part of such a great community and are delighted to welcome everyone to come and enjoy our upgraded store filled with exciting new products.”Suzanne Young, Alrewas Co-operative store manager