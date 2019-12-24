People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to help shape how the region moves forward over the next four years.

Lichfield District Council is currently developing its strategic plan, which will set out the vision for the local authority until 2024.

The document will identify areas of importance to allow its resources and budget to be allocated to areas which will have the most benefit.

The current priorities identified are:

Enable people

Shape place

Develop prosperity

Be a good council

Local people will have the chance to give their views about the emerging plan at two focus groups on 9th January.

The first session will be at District Council House on Frog Lane in Lichfield from 2pm to 4pm. The second will take place at Burntwood Memorial Institute from 5pm to 7pm.

Councillor Andy Smith, Cabinet member for customer services and innovation, said:

“This is your chance to tell us what you think of our priorities and give us your ideas. “We hope plenty of people from right across the district will get involved in helping us to develop our strategic plan.” Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council

To register your interest in attending one of the focus groups, email alison.bowen@lichfielddc.gov.uk or call 01543 308129.