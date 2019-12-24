Highways bosses say gritting crews are ready to keep roads in Lichfield and Burntwood clear throughout the festive period.
Council chiefs said the team of more than 40 gritters would be ready to tackle any drop in temperatures – even if the call comes on Christmas Day.
Cllr Helen Fisher, highways lead at Staffordshire County Council, said routine road treatment would be carried out, with teams ready to respond elsewhere if needed.
“Our gritting crews will be on standby throughout the festive period, and ready to roll if needed.
“Although it looks like it might be a mild Christmas, we still monitor weather conditions throughout the day, as we know from experience that things can change.
“On a typical winter day we will be out largely on key A and B roads, but in prolonged ice or snow we will be pulling out all the stops to treat less major routes across the network.
“So, if bad weather hits over Christmas and New Year, our teams will be ready.”Cllr Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council