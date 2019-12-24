Shoppers looking for bargains during the Boxing Day sales are being urged not to fall victim to scammers.

Staffordshire County Council’s trading standards team are warning people to be on the lookout for fakes and deals that are too good to be true.

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that while there are bargains to be had, shoppers need to take extra care.

“The sales start earlier every year and the end of the year tends to be one of the busiest days for shopping. “Unfortunately, internet shoppers are increasingly targeted by criminals and scammers and that’s why it is important people follow some simple safety tips when buying online. “We want people to be able to shop with confidence online and stay safe.” Cllr Philip Atkins, Staffordshire County Council

Trading standards are warning shoppers to take particular care when buying from social networks.

Officers said goods sold through such channels are counterfeit and could be dangerous or of poor quality.

People with concerns about shopping online can visit Citizens Advice on www.citizensadvice.org.uk or call 03454 04 05 06.