Councillors in Burntwood will discuss the future of the town’s Play in the Parks programme after admitting it has grown too big to be delivered in the current way.

The activities take place during the summer holidays and see family events take place at parks across the town.

But Burntwood Town Council says the scheme now needs a rethink.

A report to be discussed at a meeting on 6th January said:

“The size of the programme is too big for the town council to deliver directly, as it means that during the summer school holidays three members of staff out of a core team of four are focused on the events rather than other council business. “A further consideration is that none of the staff have events training or experience. “Unfortunately, this has meant that the Play in the Parks programme has become a real burden on the team.” Burntwood Town Council report

The report adds that the council is still committed to supporting the initiative if a new way of running it can be found.

And it says current spending would continue if an alternative delivery method is adopted.

“The current arrangements are also at odds with the town council’s preferred approach to community development and engagement. “The council would like to change the way that it works with the community. “Rather than put in place community activities delivered by town council staff with the support of local groups, it would prefer to give the community the opportunity to decide what activities and events they would like.” “Once local communities have decided what they want to do, the town council would then be in a position to see what help it could offer.” Burntwood Town Council report

A meeting earlier this month with local groups has led to a proposal that the council will continue to co-ordinate the programme, but that host organisations would be responsible for deciding what activities will take place and managing the events on the day.