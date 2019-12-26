People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to make a New Year’s Resolution to support a local charity.

St Giles Hospice is keen to recruit more volunteers to support its shops across the region during 2020.

Help is also needed at the Whittington-based charity’s distribution centre in Shenstone.

Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice’s head of retail, said: “New Year is traditionally a time when people take stock of their lives and think about making meaningful changes for the year ahead.

“So if you would like to try something new and support the great work that St Giles does by volunteering in one of our hospice shops we’d be delighted to hear from you. “We really could not care for so many patients and families without the generosity of all of the people who donate their free time to help us out. “St Giles currently has around 850 dedicated shop volunteers who make a real difference by giving us as much time as they can, but this can vary and our network of shops is expanding – in 2019 we opened a new store in Burntwood.” Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice

Lynwen added that volunteering for the retail team at St Giles Hospice offered a wide range of other roles as well as serving customers in its network of shops.

“We have a dedicated eBay department, distribution centre, finance department, administration, bought goods department, bridal boutique, vintage department and an expanding furniture business. “Whatever your interests, strengths and experiences, we have something to suit you – and volunteering offers a great way to boost job prospects by discovering new skills, gaining work experience and learning how to interact effectively with customers.” Lynwen Truesdale, St Giles Hospice

Anyone interested in volunteering at a St Giles Hospice shop can pop into their local shop, visit the charity’s website or email shopsinfo@stgileshospiceshops.org.uk for further details.