The music of David Bowie will feature in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Bowie Experience comes to the city on 1st February.

The show follows the star’s career through the various incarnations of his life as a performer.

A spokesperson said:

“Bowie Experience continues to amaze audiences with an astounding attention to detail, bringing the golden years of David Bowie to theatres across the globe.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £25.50. To book, call 01543 412121 or visit the online box office.