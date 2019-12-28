Artworks used to cover up hoardings around the former Friarsgate series have been branded “disappointing” by the leader of the opposition group at Lichfield District Council.
The Visit Lichfield designs highlighting local attractions were used around the land which had previously been home to the Tempest Ford site.
The area has been left derelict after the failure to secure funding for the long-awaited Friarsgate project.
But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council said he had believed the £23,000 cost was for artworks rather than promotional images.
“I accepted that because the site was at the entrance to the city and may still be vacant for another decade something needed to be done to show that the site was to be developed when economic conditions allowed.
“However, I don’t think I was alone in thinking that these would be paintings of some kind rather than the confusing jumbled up posters they appear to be.
“These are in fact 36 images at a cost of £638 each.”Cllr Steve Norman
“Not a great start to 2020”
Work on short-term improvements to the area – which has been rebranded as the Birmingham Road Site in the wake of the Friarsgate collapse – are due to begin next month.
But Cllr Norman said the controlling Conservative group needed to ensure costs didn’t continue to spiral – and urged money to be shared across the district.
“The so-called ‘enabling works’ for the site have increased by £185,000 to £3,180,000 and are already over budget.
“It is not a great start to 2020, but at least Lichfield city is getting more money thrown at the project that has been 20 years in the making while Burntwood’s council tax payers wait for their share.”Cllr Steve Norman
“Disappointing”, well that’s a charitable word to describe a complete dogs dinner of art and promotion. My working life was closely associated with the graphic arts. ‘Less is more’ as a general rule. This hotch potch of confusion does not invite attention. It also looks ugly. This is really sad as I am sure the intention was genuine, but it does not work. I am already nostalgic for those inoffensive grey panels that hid this ill fated site. Design is not easy. It requires talent and experience together with someone with an artistic eye to pass it off before implementation. I would be interested to read other opinions.
Perhaps the council will spend a similar amount on the blue hoardings at Burntwood!
