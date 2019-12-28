Artworks used to cover up hoardings around the former Friarsgate series have been branded “disappointing” by the leader of the opposition group at Lichfield District Council.

The Visit Lichfield designs highlighting local attractions were used around the land which had previously been home to the Tempest Ford site.

The area has been left derelict after the failure to secure funding for the long-awaited Friarsgate project.

Steve Norman

But Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour group at Lichfield District Council said he had believed the £23,000 cost was for artworks rather than promotional images.

“I accepted that because the site was at the entrance to the city and may still be vacant for another decade something needed to be done to show that the site was to be developed when economic conditions allowed. “However, I don’t think I was alone in thinking that these would be paintings of some kind rather than the confusing jumbled up posters they appear to be. “These are in fact 36 images at a cost of £638 each.” Cllr Steve Norman

“Not a great start to 2020”

The new images over the hoardings at the former Friarsgate site

Work on short-term improvements to the area – which has been rebranded as the Birmingham Road Site in the wake of the Friarsgate collapse – are due to begin next month.

But Cllr Norman said the controlling Conservative group needed to ensure costs didn’t continue to spiral – and urged money to be shared across the district.