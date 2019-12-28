A new series of live music performances is launching in Lichfield.

Transatlantic Folk will take place at city centre venue The Hub at St Mary’s.

Curated by musical duo A Different Thread – which includes Lichfield performer Robert Jackson – the concerts will feature acts from the folk and Americana scene.

The series kicks off with The Magpies on 24th January.

Featuring Bella Gaffney, Polly Bolton, Holly Brandon and Sarah Smout, the band create a blend of celtic folk and bluegrass.

Robert, who will host the evening an open with a solo set, said:

“There is a growing appreciation for Americana and Folk in Lichfield. “I’m excited to be back in Lichfield and to have this opportunity to share some of the talented musicians we’ve met on the road, over the last few years.” Robert Jackson, A Different Thread

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked by calling thehubstmarys.co.uk.