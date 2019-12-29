A late comeback wasn’t enough for Lichfield City FC as they went down 3-2 at home to Paget Rangers.

Nathaniel McKenzie got the visitors off to the perfect start with just two minutes on the clock.

The Paget hitman doubled his tally on 49 minutes before wrapping up a hat-trick two minutes later.

The three-goal deficit sparked a lacklustre City into life and they clawed a goal back when Ryan Slinn headed across the area for Kienan Palmer to tuck home.

Lichfield reduced the deficit from the penalty spot when Max Black scored, but they failed to find a third as Paget took all three points.

The result leaves Lichfield fourth in the Midland Football League Division One, 13 points adrift of leaders Leicester Road.