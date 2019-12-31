A Midlands singer and actress is coming back to Lichfield to tell the tale of one the secret stars of the silver screen.

Charlie-Jade Jones will appear in The Soprano Behind The Screen at The Hub at St Mary’s on 19th January.

The show tells the tale of Marni Nixon who provided dubbed vocals for the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Natalie Wood and Deborah Kerr.

Soprano and actress Charlie-Jade now lives in London after graduating from the Royal Academy of Music. She said:

“I am coming back ‘home’ with my show. “I’m being accompanied by musical director Connor Fogel who is currently holding the same role with the Royal Shakespeare Company too.” Charlie-Jade Jones

For ticket details visit the online box office.