Police are trying to track a thug who left a woman needing hospital treatment after an attempted street robbery in Lichfield.

The 67-year-old was walking down Trent Valley Road with her shopping when the incident happened between 4pm and 4.30pm on 23rd December.

The culprit – believed to be a teenage boy – fled on a white bike after attempting to take the victim’s handbag.

Although he did not get away with anything, the victim suffered injuries to her face and arm after falling during the struggle.

Police are asking anyone with CCTV in the area to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 618 of 23 December.