The 75th anniversary of the Lichfield Society of Artists is being celebrated in a new publication.

A series of exhibitions and special events will also help mark the milestone, including an exhibition of work by members at The Hub at St Mary’s in March.

The book – A History of the Lichfield Society of Artists – was researched and written by Jason Reakes and designed by fellow member Edith Gaxiola.

A spokesperson said:

“It reveals many little-known facts about the society’s past connections with civic bodies and institutions in Lichfield. “It also describes the difficult circumstances surrounding its formation during the final months of the Second World War and recalls its first big coup in gaining the personal support of the 94th Bishop of Lichfield, Dr Edward Sydney Woods, as its first President.” Lichfield Society of Artists spokesperson

The limited edition publication is priced £10 and can be purchased from the Samuel Johnson Birthplace Museum.