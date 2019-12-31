Council chiefs say a forthcoming consultation is “a great opportunity” for people to have their say on the future of Lichfield city centre.

A draft masterplan has been drawn up by town planning specialists on behalf of Lichfield District Council.

Proposals include the creation of four distinct quarters and a call to retain the historic character of the city.

Once approved, the document will shape future growth and provide a prospectus for outside investment in Lichfield.

David Lock Associates – the company that produced the draft masterplan – is holding a consultation in partnership with the council from 6th January to 3rd February.

Councillor Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council’s Cabinet member for investment, economic growth and tourism, said:

“This consultation offers a great opportunity for people to have their say on what Lichfield looks like in the future. “We know people have been commenting online about the early release of the masterplan, so this is the chance to directly influence what the final plan looks like. “The masterplan sets out four key developments for the city centre, while being mindful of the historic character and identity of the city. “Some of these may sit well with lots of our residents and businesses in the city, while I am sure others might generate a lot of different points of view.” Cllr Iain Eadie, Lichfield District Council

There will be public drop-in events at Lichfield Library on 17th January between 9am and 5pm, and on 18th January between 9am and 4pm.

Katie Christou, from David Lock Associates, said:

“The draft masterplan aims to be aspirational, setting out a clear direction for the future development of the city centre, but is also realistic, having regard to what is achievable and, importantly, deliverable.” Katie Christou, David Lock Associates

Once the consultation closes, the feedback will be collated and reviewed with any changes made to the masterplan before it is considered by councillors in the spring.