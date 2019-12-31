Library bosses have revealed the books people have been borrowing the most in 2019.

Staffordshire County Council’s list revealed that members of libraries in Lichfield and Burntwood had opted for works by crime and thriller writers.

Lee Child topped the list with his book Past Tense, while Ian Rankin’s In A House of Lies was second.

Past Tense – Lee Child In a House of Lies – Ian Rankin Wild Fire – Erica James Long Road to Mercy – David Baldacci Dark Sacred Night – Michael Connelly Careless Love – Peter Robinson Lethal White – Robert Galbraith Still Me – Jojo Moyes Seagull – Ann Cleeves The Fallen – David Baldacci

Cllr Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s always an exciting time when we release our 10 most borrowed books and once again it’s clear that crime and thrillers remain a popular choice in Staffordshire.

“Popular new books can sometimes be reserved before their publication dates too, which means Staffordshire library customers can be amongst the first in the country to read the latest new titles.”

The 10 most borrowed children’s books were dominated by David Walliams, JK Rowling and Jeff Kinney: