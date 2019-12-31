Shoppers in Lichfield are being thanked for helping to support people in need over Christmas.

More than 40,000 items were donated to Central England Co-operative’s Christmas Food Bank Appeal.

Local groups also joined the efforts to donate, including footballers from Whittington FC who handed over more than 200 items at the Boley Park collection point

Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said: