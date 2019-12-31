Shoppers in Lichfield are being thanked for helping to support people in need over Christmas.
More than 40,000 items were donated to Central England Co-operative’s Christmas Food Bank Appeal.
Among those who supported the appeal were Whittington FC whose 25 teams across all age groups donated over 200 items to the food bank collection point at Central England Co-op’s Boley Park supermarket.
Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-operative chief executive, said:
“I have been overwhelmed by the fantastic response to our Christmas campaigns from customers, members and colleagues which have helped to make a real difference to people in need in our communities at this special time of year.
“Coming hot on the heels of our first ever Christmas toy appeal it is brilliant that our food bank appeal has still received such magnificent support.
“As a co-operative, it is great to be able to support the great work of local food banks across our trading area during the festive season and throughout the year.
“We all want to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who donated, not just to the Christmas Food Bank Appeal but our year-round food bank collections.
“The generosity and support on show throughout 2019 has helped make a major difference to people from all walks of life.
“We now want to ask people to continue to support our food banks during 2020 so we can keep providing vital donations to good causes that can really make a positive impact on those in need.”Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-operativce