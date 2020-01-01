Proposals to convert a former Burntwood bank into a tattoo and body art shop have been approved.

Planners at Lichfield District Council gave the go-ahead for the change of use for 47-49 High Street in Chasetown.

The site had been used as a dance studio after the closure of the bank.

Applicant Joanne Webster said in a planning statement that she was keen to bring her career ‘home’. She said:

“I lived in Chasetown for most of my young life. It has always been ‘home’ in my heart, with my family and many friends still living in the area. “In my adult life I have lived in many different locations in the UK in order to pursue my body piercing career which I am extremely passionate about. “It has been a goal of mine to set up my own professional body piercing and tattoo studio in my home town.” Joanne Webster

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.